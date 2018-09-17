Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick Step Out for 'A Simple Favor' UK Premiere!

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick strike a pose on the red carpet while attending the UK premiere of their latest film A Simple Favor held at the BFI Southbank on Monday (September 17) in London, England.

The 31-year-old actress and Anna, 33, were joined at the event by the film’s director Paul Feig, as well as Stanley Tucci, who stepped out to show his support.

A Simple Favor is set to hit theaters in the UK on September 20th. It opened over the weekend stateside and made $16.0 million in its debut.

FYI: Blake is wearing a custom Ralph Lauren Collection suit. Anna is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti heels, an ear cuff by Established, earrings and a necklace by Vita Fede, a necklace by Melinda Maria and a ring by Graziela Gems.