Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Reveals We've All Been Saying Her Name Wrong &amp; Clarifies the Actual Pronunciation

Chrissy Teigen Reveals We've All Been Saying Her Name Wrong & Clarifies the Actual Pronunciation

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker - First Look at Standalone Movie!

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker - First Look at Standalone Movie!

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 3:19 pm

Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick Step Out for 'A Simple Favor' UK Premiere!

Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick Step Out for 'A Simple Favor' UK Premiere!

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick strike a pose on the red carpet while attending the UK premiere of their latest film A Simple Favor held at the BFI Southbank on Monday (September 17) in London, England.

The 31-year-old actress and Anna, 33, were joined at the event by the film’s director Paul Feig, as well as Stanley Tucci, who stepped out to show his support.

A Simple Favor is set to hit theaters in the UK on September 20th. It opened over the weekend stateside and made $16.0 million in its debut.

FYI: Blake is wearing a custom Ralph Lauren Collection suit. Anna is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti heels, an ear cuff by Established, earrings and a necklace by Vita Fede, a necklace by Melinda Maria and a ring by Graziela Gems.
Just Jared on Facebook
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 01
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 02
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 03
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 04
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 05
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 06
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 07
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 08
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 09
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 10
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 11
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 12
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 13
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 14
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 15
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 16
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 17
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 18
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 19
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 20
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 21
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 22
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 23
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 24
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 25
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 26
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 27
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 28
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 29
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 30
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 31
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 32
blake lively anna kendrick step out for a simple favor uk premiere 33

Credit: Mario Mitsis; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Paul Feig, Stanley Tucci

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr