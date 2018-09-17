Broad City's Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer Hit the Emmys 2018 Together!

Broad City stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson walk the red carpet together at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The two comedians took the stage for NBC’s broadcast to present an award during the live show!

If you don’t know, Abbi and Ilana are currently filming the fifth and final season of Broad City, which will debut in 2019. Stay tuned!

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. There’s still time to tune into NBC to catch the rest of the telecast!