Cardi B Denies Posting Transphobic Meme on Her Facebook Account

Over the weekend, a transphobic meme was allegedly posted to Cardi B‘s official Facebook account, and she’s now issued a response claiming it was not her that shared the meme.

The meme included a very offensive slur.

Cardi B responded on her Twitter account, writing, “It’s come to my attention that there have been offensive posts made on what used to be my Facebook page,” Cardi B tweeted out to her followers. “For the past year and a half a FORMER team member has been the only one with access to the account.”