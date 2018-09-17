Chrissy Metz Joins 'This Is Us' Co-Stars Chris Sullivan & Susan Kelechi Watson at Emmys 2018
Chrissy Metz stuns on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.
The 37-year-old actress went glam in silk green gown as she was joined at the event by her This Is Us co-stars Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan – along with his wife Rachel Reichard.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Metz
This Is Us is nominated for five awards tonight including Outstanding Drama Series.
FYI: Chrissy is wearing a Jean Paul Ataker dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Maxior earrings, and an Anabela ring while carrying a Jimmy Choo clutch.
10+ pictures inside of the stars at the show…