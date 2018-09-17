Chrissy Teigen & New EGOT John Legend Arrive for Emmys 2018!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have arrived!

The A-list couple were seen at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

If you don’t know, John is nominated in the Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category for his work in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

He already won an Emmy this month for Outstanding Variety Special for the television event! If you don’t know, the win earned him his EGOT!

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!

FYI: Chrissy is wearing Zuhair Murad with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Jimmy Choo shoes.