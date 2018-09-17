Chrissy Teigen Says Everyone's Been Pronouncing Her Last Name Wrong!

Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen caused a stir on social media when she revealed that mostly everyone has been pronouncing her last name incorrectly.

“[Gave] up a long time ago,” the 32-year-old cookbook author tweeted to her followers. “last name is tie-gen not tee-gen.”

A fan then pointed out that she actually pronounces it “tee-gen,” to which she responded, “I know. I even correct people when they say it correctly. it’s all v effed up”

Finally, Chrissy posted a video pronouncing her last name correctly. Watch below!
