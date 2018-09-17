Claire Foy, Matt Smith, & Vanessa Kirby Bring 'The Crown' to Emmys 2018

Claire Foy stuns on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actress went glam in a cream-colored silk dress as she was joined at the awards show by her The Crown co-stars Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby.

During the show, Claire and Matt hit the stage to present the first award of the night to Harry Winkler for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

FYI: Claire is wearing a Calvin Klein dress and Platinum by Kwiat jewelry.

