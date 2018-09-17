Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 8:59 pm

Claire Foy, Matt Smith, & Vanessa Kirby Bring 'The Crown' to Emmys 2018

Claire Foy, Matt Smith, & Vanessa Kirby Bring 'The Crown' to Emmys 2018

Claire Foy stuns on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actress went glam in a cream-colored silk dress as she was joined at the awards show by her The Crown co-stars Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Claire Foy

During the show, Claire and Matt hit the stage to present the first award of the night to Harry Winkler for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

FYI: Claire is wearing a Calvin Klein dress and Platinum by Kwiat jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the show…
Just Jared on Facebook
claire foy matt smith vanessa kirby bring the crown emmys 01
claire foy matt smith vanessa kirby bring the crown emmys 02
claire foy matt smith vanessa kirby bring the crown emmys 03
claire foy matt smith vanessa kirby bring the crown emmys 04
claire foy matt smith vanessa kirby bring the crown emmys 05
claire foy matt smith vanessa kirby bring the crown emmys 06
claire foy matt smith vanessa kirby bring the crown emmys 07
claire foy matt smith vanessa kirby bring the crown emmys 08
claire foy matt smith vanessa kirby bring the crown emmys 09
claire foy matt smith vanessa kirby bring the crown emmys 10
claire foy matt smith vanessa kirby bring the crown emmys 11
claire foy matt smith vanessa kirby bring the crown emmys 12
claire foy matt smith vanessa kirby bring the crown emmys 13
claire foy matt smith vanessa kirby bring the crown emmys 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Emmy Awards, Claire Foy, Matt Smith, The Crown, Vanessa Kirby

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr