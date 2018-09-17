Colin Jost & Michael Che Talk #MeToo During Opening Monologue at Emmy Awards 2018 - Watch!

Colin Jost and Michael Che are opening the show!

The SNL Weekend Update comedians, who are hosting the show, delivered an opening monologue together at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

During their monologue, the two both addressed the ongoing #MeToo movement. Michael said it was great to celebrate with all of Hollywood, or at least the people “who haven’t gotten caught yet.”

Colin said that hearing about Netflix’s many nominations would probably be a network executive’s biggest nightmare, “except maybe, ‘Sir, Ronan Farrow is on Line 1.’”

