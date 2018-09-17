Connie Britton & Eric Bana Hit the Red Carpet Together at Emmys 2018
Connie Britton hits the red carpet alongside Eric Bana at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.
The 51-year-old American Horror Story actress looked pretty in a blue, floral-print dress while the 50-year-old actor went handsome in a navy tux for the red carpet.
Connie and Eric are currently working on the upcoming anthology, crime series Dirty John – which is set to hit Bravo next year.
FYI: Connie is wearing a Sachin & Babi gown, Nicolas Kirkwood shoes, and Irene Neuwirth while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.