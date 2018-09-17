Dakota Fanning Is Gorgeous In Green At Emmy Awards 2018!

Dakota Fanning looked stunning in emerald green while stepping out for the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The 24-year-old actress hit the gold carpet at the event on Monday evening (September 17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Dakota‘s show The Alienist is up for Outstanding Limited Series.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Dior gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.