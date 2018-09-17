Top Stories
Mon, 17 September 2018 at 6:43 pm

Dakota Fanning Is Gorgeous In Green At Emmy Awards 2018!

Dakota Fanning Is Gorgeous In Green At Emmy Awards 2018!

Dakota Fanning looked stunning in emerald green while stepping out for the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The 24-year-old actress hit the gold carpet at the event on Monday evening (September 17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Fanning

Dakota‘s show The Alienist is up for Outstanding Limited Series.

If you missed it, you can check out the full list of nominations as well as the full list of presenters set to take the stage tonight.

Make sure to tune in to the Emmys tonight on NBC!

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Dior gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

