Chrissy Teigen Reveals We've All Been Saying Her Name Wrong & Clarifies the Actual Pronunciation

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker - First Look at Standalone Movie!

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 2:16 pm

Dan Stevens & Michael Sheen's Netflix Movie 'Apostle' Gets First Trailer!

The first trailer for Dan Stevens and Michael Sheen‘s upcoming horror thriller movie Apostle has arrived.

The movie will be having its world premiere at the Fantastic Fest in Austin, Tex. this Friday and will debut globally on Netflix on October 12.

Here is the synopsis: London, 1905. Prodigal son Thomas Richardson (Stevens) has returned home, only to learn that his sister is being held for ransom by a religious cult. Determined to get her back at any cost, Thomas travels to the idyllic island where the cult lives under the leadership of the charismatic Prophet Malcolm (Sheen). As Thomas infiltrates the island’s community, he learns that the corruption of mainland society that they claim to reject has infested the cult’s ranks nonetheless – and uncovers a secret far more evil than he could have imagined.

Watch the trailer now!
Photos: Netflix
