Darren Criss Brings Fiancee Mia Swier to Emmy Awards 2018!

Darren Criss walks the red carpet with his fiancee Mia Swier at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

If you don’t know, Darren could have a huge night at the Emmys – he’s nominated as a lead actor for his work in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

His co-star Finn Wittrock (pictured in the gallery below), was also nominated. Best of luck!

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!

FYI: Darren is wearing an Armani tuxedo, Christian Louboutin shoes, and John Hardy jewels. Finn is wearing a Saint Laurent tuxedo with a Bulgari watch.