Mon, 17 September 2018 at 10:15 pm

Darren Criss' 'Glee' Co-Stars Celebrate His Emmy Win!

Darren Criss holds his trophy while giving an acceptance speech on stage at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actor won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his work in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Darren gave a sweet shout-out to fiancee Mia Swier during his speech. He said, “My darling Mia, you roll the windows down and pump the music up in my life.”

Darren‘s former Glee co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Lea Michele both took to Twitter to celebrate the big win!

