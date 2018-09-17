Top Stories
Mon, 17 September 2018 at 1:56 pm

Drake Breaks Billboard Hot 100 Record for Most Weeks at No. 1 in One Year!

Drake Breaks Billboard Hot 100 Record for Most Weeks at No. 1 in One Year!

Drake has achieved something impressive on the Billboard charts!

The 31-year-old rapper has broken the record for the most weeks spent at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in a calendar year.

Drake‘s song “In My Feelings” is at number one for a 10th week, which brings his total number of weeks at the top of the chart to 29 for 2018.

The previous record holder was Usher, who tallied 28 weeks at number one in 2004.

Another record that Drake has broken is that he’s the only solo artist to have three songs spend 10 or more weeks at number one on the Hot 100.
