Elisabeth Moss Celebrates Her Cover at 'Los Angeles Confidential' Pre-Emmys Party!

Elisabeth Moss is celebrating!

The Handmaid’s Tale actress was joined by castmates Ann Dowd and Kelly Jenrette to celebrate their 2018 Emmy Awards nominations, as well as her “Fashion + Emmys Issue” cover of Los Angeles Confidential, at Kimpton La Peer Hotel on Sunday night (September 16) in Los Angeles.

Elisabeth looked stunning in a sparkling blue mini by Tommy Hilfiger.

“We never intended to copy what’s happening in the world, but like most other people, I feel that things on the show are way too close to home…it’s this sense of ‘Hey, if we don’t pay attention, if we stop listening, if we fail to take action against injustice, we’re getting pretty close to the dystopia we see on-screen,” Elisabeth explains inside the issue.