Elisabeth Moss Rocks a Vera Wang Dress at Emmys 2018

Elisabeth Moss has arrived in style for the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The 36-year-old The Handmaid’s Tale star walked the carpet at the event, held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Elisabeth is up for the Lead Actress in a Drama award for her work in the Hulu series.

Also pictured inside is Elisabeth‘s co-star Ann Dowd, who is also nominated tonight for her work on the show! Best of luck to all of the nominees!

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!

FYI: Elisabeth is wearing Vera Wang with Christian Louboutin shoes and Harry Winston jewels.