Emily Ratajkowski Attends Grand Opening of Found Hotel in Chicago!

Emily Ratajkowski is looking so chic at a special event!

The 27-year-old model and actress stunned at the grand opening of FOUND Hotel Chicago presented by The h.wood Group and Hawkins Way Capital on Saturday (September 15) in Chicago, Ill.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

Emily arrived around 8:30 p.m. and was wearing Jacqemus shoes and earrings and a Rose Milk suit. She dined at Mason first and headed down to Blind Dragon, an upscale karaoke and cocktail lounge afterward.

Kourtney Kardashian was also seen getting cozy with Luka Sabbat inside of Blind Dragon, within FOUND Hotel with a few girlfriends next to the DJ booth. She arrived around 11:30 p.m. and left at approximately 2 a.m.