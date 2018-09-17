Emmy Awards 2018 Nominations - Get a Nominees Refresher!

The 2018 Emmy Awards are set to air tonight on NBC and we have a refresher of all the nominees!

The show is sure to be a star-studded event with tons of A-list celebs set to take the stage and be in the audience.

This year, NBC named Saturday Night Live vets Colin Jost and Michael Che as co-hosts of the show.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Matt Smith, The Crown

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Diane Rigg, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Viola Davis, Scandal

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Matthew Goode, The Crown

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

OUTSTANDING COMEDY

Atlanta

Barry

black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borestein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Wanda Sykes, black-ish

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Molly Shannon, Will & Grace

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Katt Williams, Atlanta

Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Lin-Manuael Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

TV MOVIE

Black Mirror, “USS Callister”

Farenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

LIMITED SERIES

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror, “USS Callister”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, Black Mirror, “Black Museum”

Merrit Wever, Godless

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Finn Wittorck, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbag, The Looming Tower

John Leguizamo, Waco

REALITY SHOW HOST

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

REALITY SHOW COMPETITION

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert