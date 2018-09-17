Emmy Awards 2018 Nominations - Get a Nominees Refresher!
The 2018 Emmy Awards are set to air tonight on NBC and we have a refresher of all the nominees!
The show is sure to be a star-studded event with tons of A-list celebs set to take the stage and be in the audience.
This year, NBC named Saturday Night Live vets Colin Jost and Michael Che as co-hosts of the show.
Make sure to tune in on NBC!
Click inside to see the full list of nominations for the 2018 Emmy Awards…
OUTSTANDING DRAMA
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Matt Smith, The Crown
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Diane Rigg, Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Viola Davis, Scandal
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Matthew Goode, The Crown
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
OUTSTANDING COMEDY
Atlanta
Barry
black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borestein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Wanda Sykes, black-ish
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Katt Williams, Atlanta
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Lin-Manuael Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
TV MOVIE
Black Mirror, “USS Callister”
Farenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
LIMITED SERIES
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror, “USS Callister”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Mirror, “Black Museum”
Merrit Wever, Godless
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittorck, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbag, The Looming Tower
John Leguizamo, Waco
REALITY SHOW HOST
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
REALITY SHOW COMPETITION
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
VARIETY TALK SERIES
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert