Emmy Awards Presenters 2018 - Celebrity Guests Revealed!
It’s time for the 2018 Emmy Awards to kick off the red carpet and there will be a ton of celebrity guests set to take the stage to hand out awards and honor the winners.
This year, the show will be hosted by Saturday Night Live Weekend Update duo Colin Jost and Michael Che, and the telecast will air live on NBC.
You can check out the full list of nominees for the show right here if you missed it.
Click inside to see the full list of performers and presenters at the 2018 Emmys…
PRESENTERS
Patricia Arquette
Alec Baldwin
Angela Bassett
Eric Bana
Samantha Bee
Connie Britton
Rachel Brosnahan
Millie Bobby Brown
RuPaul Charles
Benicio Del Toro
Michael Douglas
Tina Fey
Claire Foy
Hannah Gadsby
Ilana Glazer
Kit Harington
Taraji P. Henson
Abbi Jacobson
Jimmy Kimmel
Kate McKinnon
Tracy Morgan
Elisabeth Moss
Bob Odenkirk
Sandra Oh
Sarah Paulson
Issa Rae
Andy Samberg
Matt Smith
Ben Stiller
Constance Wu