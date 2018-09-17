Emmy Awards Presenters 2018 - Celebrity Guests Revealed!

It’s time for the 2018 Emmy Awards to kick off the red carpet and there will be a ton of celebrity guests set to take the stage to hand out awards and honor the winners.

This year, the show will be hosted by Saturday Night Live Weekend Update duo Colin Jost and Michael Che, and the telecast will air live on NBC.

You can check out the full list of nominees for the show.

PRESENTERS

Patricia Arquette

Alec Baldwin​

Angela Bassett

Eric Bana

Samantha Bee

Connie Britton

Rachel Brosnahan

Millie Bobby Brown

RuPaul Charles

Benicio Del Toro

Michael Douglas

Tina Fey

Claire Foy

Hannah Gadsby

Ilana Glazer

Kit Harington

Taraji P. Henson ​

Abbi Jacobson

Jimmy Kimmel

Kate McKinnon

Tracy Morgan

Elisabeth Moss

Bob Odenkirk

Sandra Oh​

Sarah Paulson

Issa Rae

Andy Samberg

Matt Smith

Ben Stiller

Constance Wu