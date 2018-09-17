Emmy Winner Glenn Weiss Proposes to Girlfriend On Stage During Acceptance Speech (Video)

Glenn Weiss gets down on one knee and proposes to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The director won the award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for directing The Oscars. During his speech, Glenn revealed that his mother passed away two weeks ago.

“Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things, and she adored my girlfriend Jan,” he said. “Jan, you are the sunshine in my life. And mom was right, don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend — because I wanna call you my wife.”

Jan then went up on stage and Glenn proposed. She accepted!