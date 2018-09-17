Emmys 2018 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

The winners of the 2018 Emmy Awards were so unpredictable and you can see the full list of winners right here!

Game of Thrones and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel were the big winners of the night, taking home the awards for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy Series, respectively.

Both of the shows won several awards in other categories, including acting wins for Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage and Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein.

There were well over 100 categories at this year’s Emmys when you add in all of the awards handed out at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend. You can see all of the winners in this post.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones – WINNER

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans – WINNER

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Claire Foy, The Crown – WINNER

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld – WINNER

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones – WINNER

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Matt Smith, The Crown

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

OUTSTANDING COMEDY

Atlanta

Barry

black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry – WINNER

William H. Macy, Shameless

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry – WINNER

LIMITED SERIES

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – WINNER

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds – WINNER

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror, “USS Callister”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, Black Mirror, “Black Museum”

Merrit Wever, Godless – WINNER

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jeff Daniels, Godless – WINNER

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Finn Wittorck, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbag, The Looming Tower

John Leguizamo, Waco

REALITY SHOW COMPETITION

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER

Top Chef

The Voice

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live – WINNER

Tracey Ullman’s Show

VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Writing for a Drama Series

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones (“The Dragon and the Wolf”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve (“Nice Face”)

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things (“Chapter Nine: The Gate”)

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, The Americans (“Start”) – WINNER

Peter Morgan, The Crown (“Mystery Man”)

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale (“June”)

Directing for a Drama Series

Alan Taylor, Game Of Thrones (“Beyond The Wall”)

Jeremy Podeswa, Game Of Thrones (“The Dragon And The Wolf”)

Jason Bateman, Ozark (“The Toll”)

Daniel Sackheim, Ozark (“Tonight We Improvise”)

The Duffer brothers, Stranger Things (“Chapter Nine: The Gate”)

Stephen Daldry, The Crown (“Paterfamilias”) – WINNER

Kari Skogland, The Handmaid’s Tale (“After”)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Pilot” – WINNER

Donald Glover, Atlanta, “Alligator Man”

Stefani Robinson, Atlanta, “Barbershop”

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Liz Sarnoff, Barry, “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going”

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley, “Fifty One Percent”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Pilot” – WINNER

Donald Glover, Atlanta, “Fubu”

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory, “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”

Jesse Peretz, GLOW, “Pilot”

Hiro Murai, Atlanta, “Teddy Perkins”

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley, “Initial Coin Offering”

Bill Hader, Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Writing for a Limited Series, TV Movie, or Special

Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, American Vandal

Scott Frank, Godless

David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose

Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

David Lynch and Mark Frost, Twin Peaks

William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, “USS Callister: Black Mirror” – WINNER

Directing for a Limited Series

Scott Frank, Godless

David Leveaux (director) and Alex Rudzinski (Live Television Director), Jesus Christ Superstar: Live In Concert

Barry Levinson, Paterno

Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose

Ryan Murphy, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – WINNER

Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower

David Lynch, Twin Peaks

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Kid Gorgeous – WINNER

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

The Oscars – WINNER

PLUS THE WINNERS OF THE CREATIVE ARTS EMMYS

PROGRAMS

Best Interactive Program

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” - WINNER

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“Saturday Night Live”

Best Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Fixer Upper”

“Lip Sync Battle”

“Queer Eye” - WINNER

“Shark Tank”

“Who Do You Think You Are?”

Best Unstructured Reality Program

“Born This Way”

“Deadliest Catch”

“Intervention”

“Naked and Afraid”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“United Shades of America” - WINNER

Best Variety Special (Live)

“75th Annual Golden Globe Awards”

“60th Annual Grammy Awards”

“Jesus Christ Superstar” - WINNER

“Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs”

“The Oscars”

Best Variety Special (Recorded)

“Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special”

“Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018”

“Dave Chappelle: Equanimity” - WINNER

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: The Great American Puerto Rico”

“Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life”

Best Children’s Program

“Alexa and Katie”

“Fuller House”

“The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special” - WINNER

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”

“Star Wars Rebels”

Best Commercial

“Alexa Loses Her Voice” (Amazon)

“Earth: Shot on iPhone” (iPhone)

“In Real Life” (Monica Lewinsky: Anti-Bullying)

“It’s a Tide Ad” (Tide)

“The Talk” (P&G) - WINNER

Best TV Movie

“Fahrenheit 451”

“Flint”

“Paterno”

“The Tale”

“USS Callister (Black Mirror)” - WINNER

SHORT FORM

Best Short Form Nonfiction/Reality Series

“The Americans: The Final Season”

“Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown” - WINNER

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: America’s Obsessions”

“Jay Leno’s Garage”

“Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen”

Best Short Form Variety Series

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” - WINNER

“Creating Saturday Night Live”

“The Daily Show: Between the Scenes”

“Gay of Thrones”

“Honest Trailers”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Cover Room”

Best Short Form Animated Program

“Adventure Time” — “Ring of Fire”

“Robot Chicken” — “Freshly Baked: The Robot Chicken Santa Claus Pot Cookie Freakout Special” - WINNER

“Steven Universe” — “Jungle Moon”

“Teen Titans Go!” — “The Self-Indulgent 200th Episode Spectacular!”

“We Bare Bears” — “Hurricane Hal”

Best Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

“Broken”

“Caught: The Series”

“I Love Bekka and Lucy”

“James Corden’s Next James Corden” - WINNER

“The Eddie Murphy Role is Mine, Not Yours”

ACTING – GUEST

Best Comedy Guest Actor

Katt Williams, “Atlanta” - WINNER

Sterling K. Brown, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Bryan Cranston, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live”

Donald Glover, “Saturday Night Live”

Best Comedy Guest Actress

Wanda Sykes, “Black-ish”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tiffany Haddish, “Saturday Night Live” - WINNER

Tina Fey, “Saturday Night Live”

Molly Shannon, “Will and Grace”

Best Drama Guest Actor

Matthew Goode, “The Crown”

F. Murray Abraham, “Homeland”

Cameron Britton, “Mindhunter”

Gerald McRaney, “This is Us”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This is Us” - WINNER

Jimmi Simpson, “Westworld”

Best Drama Guest Actress

Diana Rigg, “Game of Thrones”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale” - WINNER

Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Kelly Jenrette, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away with Murder”

Viola Davis, “Scandal”

ACTING – SHORT FORM

Best Short Form Actor

Miles Tagtmeyer, “Broken”

DeStorm Power, “Caught: The Series”

Alexis Denisof, “I Love Bekka and Lucy”

James Corden, “James Corden’s Next James Corden” - WINNER

Melvin Jackson Jr., “The Eddie Murphy Role is Mine, Not Yours”

Best Short Form Actress

Kelli O’Hara, “The Accidental Wolf”

Diarra Kilpatrick, “American Koko”

Christina Pickles, “Break a Hip” - WINNER

Lee Garlington, “Broken”

Naomi Grossman, “Ctrl Alt Delete”

Megan Amram, “An Emmy for Megan”

HOST

Best Reality Host

Ellen DeGeneres, “Ellen’s Game of Games”

Jane Lynch, “Hollywood Game Night”

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, “Project Runway”

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”- WINNER

W. Kamau Bell, “United Shades of America”

ANIMATED

Best Character Voice-Over Performance

Seth MacFarlane, “American Dad”

Alex Borstein, “Family Guy” - WINNER

Seth MacFarlane, “Family Guy”

Russi Taylor, “The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular”

Dan Castellaneta, “The Simpsons”

Best Individual Achievement in Animation

Lindsay Small-Butera, “Adventure Time”

Stu Livingston, “Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie”

Jeff Scher, “The Number on Great-Grandpa’s Arm”

Justin Martin, “The Scariest Story Ever Told: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular”

Caroline Cruikshank, “The Simpsons”

Patrick Bryson, “Steven Universe”

Best Animated Program

“Baymax Returns (Big Hero 6: The Series)”

“Bob’s Burgers” — “V for Valentine-detta”

“Rick and Morty” — “Pickle Rick” - WINNER

“The Simpsons” — “Gone Boy”

“South Park” — “Put it Down”

CASTING

Best Reality Casting

“Born This Way”

“Project Runway”

“Queer Eye”- WINNER

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Voice”

Best Comedy Casting

“Atlanta”

“Barry”

“GLOW”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” - WINNER

“Silicon Valley”

Best Drama Casting

“The Crown” - WINNER

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“Westworld”

Best Movie/Mini Casting

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” - WINNER

“Godless”

“Jesus Christ Superstar”

“The Looming Tower”

“Patrick Melrose”

CHOREOGRAPHY

Best Choreography

Chloe Arnold, “The Late Late Show with James Corden” — “Greatest Showman,” “Crossswalk the Musical on Broadway”

Mandy Moore, “So You Think You Can Dance” — “Brand New,” “To Make You Feel My Love” - WINNER

Travis Wall, “So You Think You Can Dance” — “Change is Everything,” “Strange Fruit”

Al Blackstone, “So You Think You Can Dance” — “The Man That Got Away, “L-O-V-E”

Christopher Scott, “So You Think You Can Dance” — “Prism,” “Say You Won’t Let Go”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Best Cinematography (Nonfiction)

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” — “Lagos”

“Blue Planet II” — “The Deep”

“Blue Planet II” — “One Ocean”

“Chef’s Table” — “Corrado Assenza”

“Jane” - WINNER

Best Cinematography (Reality)

“The Amazing Race” — “It’s Just a Million Dollars, No Pressure”

“Born This Way” — “Homecoming”

“Deadliest Catch” — “Battle Lines”

“Life Below Zero” — Series Body of Work- WINNER

“Queer Eye” — “To Gay or Not Too Gay”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “10s Across the Board”

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, Half Hour)

“Atlanta” — “Teddy Perkins” - WINNER

“Barry” — “Chapter Eight: Know Your Truth”

“The End of the F***ing World” — “Episode 3”

“GLOW” — “Pilot”

“Mozart in the Jungle” — “Ichi Go Ichi E”

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, Hour)

“The Crown” — “Beryl” - WINNER

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “June”

“Legion” — “Chapter 9”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “Pilot”

“Ozark” — “The Toll”

“Stranger Things” — “Chapter One: MADMAX”

“Westworld” — “The Riddle of the Sphinx”

Best Cinematography (Multi-Camera Series)

“The Ranch” — “Do What You Gotta Do”

“Superior Donuts” — “Grades of Wrath”

“Will and Grace” — “A Gaye Olde Christmas” - WINNER

Best Cinematography (Movie/Mini)

“The Alienist” — “The Boy on the Bridge”

“Fahrenheit 451”

“Genius: Picasso” — “Chapter One” - WINNER

“Godless” — “An Incident at Creede”

“USS Callister (Black Mirror)”

COSTUMES

Best Costumes (Variety/Nonfiction/Reality)

“Dancing with the Stars” — “Disney Night”

“Jesus Christ Superstar”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “10s Across the Board” - WINNER

“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Natalie Portman”

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” — “Episode 1”

Best Contemporary Costumes

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” — “The Man Who Would Be Vogue” - WINNER

“Black-ish” — “Juneteenth”

“Empire” — “Slave to Memory”

“Grace and Frankie” — “The Expiration Date”

“This is Us” — “The Wedding”

Best Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

“Fahrenheit 451”

“Game of Thrones” — “Beyond the Wall” - WINNER

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Seeds”

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” — “The Vile Village: Part 1”

“Westworld” — “Akane No Mai”

Best Period Costumes

“The Alienist” — “A Fruitful Partnership”

“The Crown” — “Dear Mrs. Kennedy” - WINNER

“Genius: Picasso” — “Chapter One”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “The Disappointment of the Dionne Quintuplets”

“Outlander” — “Freedom and Whisky”

DIRECTING

Best Directing (Documentary/Nonfiction)

“Icarus”

“Jane” - WINNER

“The Vietnam War” — “Episode 8: The History of the World”

“Wild Wild Country” — “Part 3”

“The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling”

Best Directing (Reality)

“The Amazing Race” — “It’s Just a Million Dollars, No Pressure”

“American Ninja Warrior” — “Daytona Beach Qualifiers”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “10s Across the Board”- WINNER

“Shark Tank” — “Episode 903”

“The Voice” — “Live Top 11 Performance”

Best Directing (Variety Series)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” — “Episode 2061”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Episode 421”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” — “Episode 0416”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — “Episode 438”

“Portlandia” — “Riot Spray”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Donald Glover” - WINNER

DOCUMENTARY/INFORMATIONAL

Best Documentary/Nonfiction Series

“American Masters”

“Blue Planet II”

“The Defiant Ones”

“The Fourth Estate”

“Wild Wild Country” - WINNER

Best Documentary/Nonfiction Special

“Icarus”

“Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond”

“Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like”

“Spielberg”

“The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling” - WINNER

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

“City of Ghosts”

“Jane”

“Strong Island” - WINNER

“What Haunts Us”

Best Informational Program

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” - WINNER

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman”

“Star Talk with Neil deGrasse Tyson”

“Vice”

HAIRSTYLING

Best Hairstyling (Multi-Camera)

“Dancing with the Stars” — “Night at the Movies”

“Jesus Christ Superstar”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “10s Across the Board” - WINNER

“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Tiffany Haddish”

“The Voice” — “Live Finale, Part 1”

Best Hairstyling (Single-Camera Series)

“The Crown” — “Dear Mrs. Kennedy”

“Game of Thrones” — “The Dragon and the Wolf”

“GLOW” — “Pilot”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “Pilot”

“Westworld” — “Akane No Mai” - WINNER

Best Hairstyling (Movie/Mini)

“American Horror Story: Cult”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” - WINNER

“Genius: Picasso”

“Godless”

“The Last Tycoon” — “Oscar, Oscar, Oscar”

“Twin Peaks”

INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Best Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within Unscripted Program

“Conan Without Borders” - WINNER

“The Oscars” — “All Access”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “Season 10 RuVeal”

“Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen”

Best Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within Scripted Program

“Mr. Robot” — “Ecoin”

“Rick and Morty’ — “Virtual Rick-ality”

“Silicon Valley” — “Interactive World: Not Hotdog, VR and Twitter-Powered Pizza Drones”

“13 Reasons Why” — “Talk to the Reasons”

“Westworld” — “Chaos Takes Control Interactive Experience” - WINNER

Best Original Interactive Program

“Back to the Moon”

“Blade Runner 2049: Memory Lab”

“Coco VR”

“NASA JPL: Cassini’s Grand Finale” - WINNER

“Spider-Man Homecoming VR Experience”

LIGHTING DESIGN

Best Lighting Design/Direction (Variety Series)

“America’s Got Talent” — “The Finals”

“Dancing with the Stars” — “Halloween Night”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Kevin Hart” - WINNER

“So You Think You Can Dance” — “Finale”

“The Voice” — “Live Finale, Part 1”

Best Lighting Design/Direction (Variety Special)

“60th Annual Grammy Awards”

“Jesus Christ Superstar” - WINNER

“The Oscars”

“Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake”

“71st Annual Tony Awards”

MAIN TITLE DESIGN

Best Main Title Design

“The Alienist”

“Altered Carbon”

“Counterpart” - WINNER

“GLOW”

“Westworld”

MAKEUP

Best Makeup (Non-Prosthetic, Mulit-Camera)

“Dancing with the Stars” — “Halloween Night”

“Jesus Christ Superstar”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “10s Across the Board”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Tina Fey” - WINNER

“The Voice” — “Live Finale, Part 1”

Best Makeup (Single-Camera Series, Non-Prosthetic)

“Game of Thrones” — “The Dragon and the Wolf”

“GLOW” — “Money’s in the Chase”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Unwomen”

“This is Us” — “Number Three”

“Vikings” — “Homeland”

“Westworld” — “Akane No Mai” - WINNER

Best Makeup (Movie/Mini, Non-Prosthetic)

“American Horror Story: Cult”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” - WINNER

“Genius: Picasso”

“The Last Tycoon” — “Oscar, Oscar, Oscar”

“Twin Peaks”

Best Prosthetic Makeup

“American Horror Story: Cult”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace”

“Game of Thrones” — “The Dragon and the Wolf” - WINNER

“Star Trek: Discovery” — “Will You Take My Hand?”

“Westworld” — “The Riddle of the Sphinx”

MOTION DESIGN

Best Motion Design

“Broad City” — “Mushrooms”

“Wasted! The Story of Food Waste”

MUSIC

Best Music and Lyrics

“Big Mouth” — “Totally Gay”

“A Christmas Story Live” — “In the Market for a Miracle”

“The Good Fight” — “High Crimes and Misdemeanors”

“If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast” — “Just Getting Started”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Come Back Barack” - WINNER

“Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” — “The Buddy Song”

Best Music Direction

“Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo”

“Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute”

“The Oscars”

“Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake”

“Tony Bennett: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song” - WINNER

Best Main Title Theme Music

“The Defenders”

“Godless” - WINNER

“The Last Tycoon”

“The Putin Interviews”

“Somebody Feed Phil”

“The Tick”

Best Music Supervision

“Atlanta” — “Alligator Man”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “Pilot” - WINNER

“Stranger Things” — “Trick or Treat, Freak”

“This is Us” — “That’ll Be the Day”

“Westworld” — “Akane No Mai”

Best Music Composition (Movie/Mini)

“Alias Grace” — “Part 1”

“The Commuter (Electric Dreams)”

“Crazy Diamond (Electric Dreams)”

“Godless” — “Homecoming”

“March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step” - WINNER

“USS Callister (Black Mirror)”

Best Music Composition (Series)

“Game of Thrones” — “The Dragon and the Wolf” - WINNER

“Jessica Jones” — “AKA Playland”

“Once Upon a Time” — “Leaving Storybrooke”

“SEAL Team” — “Pattern of Life”

“Star Wars Rebels” — “Family Reunion – And Farewell”

“Westworld” — “Akane No Mai”

NARRATOR

Best Narrator

David Attenborough, “Blue Planet II” — “One Ocean” - WINNER

Carl Reiner, “If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast”

Morgan Freeman, “March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step”

Charles Dance, “Savage Kingdom” — “Uprising: First Blood”

Liev Schreiber, “24/7” — “Canelo-Golovkin”

PICTURE EDITING

Best Picture Editing (Nonfiction)

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” — “Lagos” - WINNER

“The Defiant Ones” — “Episode 3”

“Jane”

“Wild Wild Country” — “Part 3”

“The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling”

Best Picture Editing (Structured or Competition Reality)

“The Amazing Race” — “It’s Just a Million Dollars, No Pressure”

“American Ninja Warrior” — “Daytona Beach Qualifiers”

“Queer Eye” — Series Body of Work - WINNER

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “10s Across the Board”

“The Voice” — Series Body of Work

Best Picture Editing (Unstructured Reality)

“Born This Way” — Series Body of Work

“Deadliest Catch” — “Battle Lines”

“Life Below Zero” — “The 11th Hour”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” — “Untucked – 10s Across the Board”

“United Shades of America” — “Sikhs in America” - WINNER

Best Picture Editing (Variety)

“Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018”

“Dave Chappelle: Equanimity”

“Drunk History” — “Heroines”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: The Great American Puerto Rico”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Wax President Harding (Segment)”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Border Patrol (Segment)” - WINNER

Best Picture Editing (Multi-Camera Series)

“The Big Bang Theory” — “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”

“Mom” — “Crazy Snakes and a Clog to the Head”

“One Day at a Time” — “Not Yet”

“Roseanne” — “Darlene v. David”

“Will and Grace” — “Grandpa Jack” - WINNER

Best Picture Editing (Single Camera Comedy)

“Atlanta” — “Alligator Man”

“Atlanta” — “Teddy Perkins”

“Barry” — “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going”

“Barry” — “Chapter Eight: Know Your Truth”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “Pilot” - WINNER

Best Picture Editing (Single Camera Drama)

“Game of Thrones” — “Beyond the Wall”

“Game of Thrones” — “The Dragon and the Wolf”

“Game of Thrones” — “The Spoils of War”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “June” - WINNER

“Stranger Things” — “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

Best Picture Editing (Single Camera Movie/Mini)

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” — “Alone”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” — “House by the Lake”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” — “Manhunt”

“Twin Peaks” — “Part 8”

“USS Callister (Black Mirror)” - WINNER

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Best Production Design (Variety/Reality Series)

“Bill Nye Saves the World” — “Extinction: Why all Our Friends Are Dying”

“Dancing with the Stars” — “Night at the Movies”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Episode 418”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Bill Hader” - WINNER

“The Voice” — “The Blind Auditions Season Premiere”

Best Production Design (Variety Special)

“Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special”

“75th Annual Golden Globe Awards”

“60th Annual Grammy Awards”

“Jesus Christ Superstar” - WINNER

“The Oscars”

Best Production Design (Narrative, Half-Hour or Less)

“Atlanta” — “Teddy Perkins”

“Barry” — “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going”

“GLOW” — “The Dusty Spur” - WINNER

“Grace and Frankie” — “The Tappys”

“Silicon Valley” — “Tech Evangelist”

“Will and Grace” — “A Gaye Olde Christmas”

Best Production Design (Narrative, Period/Fantasy)

“The Alienist” — “The Boy on the Bridge”

“The Crown” — “Beryl”

“Game of Thrones” — “Dragonstone” - WINNER

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “Ya Shivu v Bolshom Dome Na Kholme”

“Westworld” — “Akane No Mai”

Best Production Design (Narrative, Contemporary)

“American Horror Story: Cult”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “June” - WINNER

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Seeds”

“Ozark” — “My Dripping Sleep”

“Twin Peaks”

SOUND EDITING

Best Sound Editing (Nonfiction)

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” — “Seattle” - WINNER

“Blue Planet II” — “Coral Reefs”

“The Defiant Ones” — “Episode 1”

“Jane”

“The Vietnam War” — “Episode 6: Things Fall Apart”

“Wild Wild Country” — “Part 1”

Best Sound Editing (Half Hour Series)

“Atlanta” — “Teddy Perkins”

“Ballers” — “Bull Rush”

“Barry” — “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going” - WINNER

“Star Wars Rebels” — “A World Between Worlds”

“Vice Principals” — “The Union of the Wizard and the Warrior”

Best Sound Editing (One Hour Series)

“Game of Thrones” — “The Spoils of War”

“Homeland” — “All In”

“Star Trek: Discovery” — “What’s Past is Prologue”

“Stranger Things” — “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer” - WINNER

“Westworld” — “Akane No Mai”

Best Sound Editing (Movie/Mini)

“American Horror Story: Cult” — “Great Again”

“Fahrenheit 451”

“Godless” — “Homecoming”

“Twin Peaks” — “Part 8”

“USS Callister (Black Mirror)” - WINNER

“Waco” — “Operation Showtime”

SOUND MIXING

Best Sound Mixing (Nonfiction)

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” — “Lagos” - WINNER

“The Defiant Ones” — “Episode 1”

“Jane”

“The Vietnam War” — “Episode 6: Things Fall Apart”

“Wild Wild Country” — “Part 1”

Best Sound Mixing (Variety)

“60th Annual Grammy Awards”

“Jesus Christ Superstar” - WINNER

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Episode 421”

“The Oscars”

“The Voice” — “Live Finale, Part 2”

Best Sound Mixing (Half Hour Series)

“Barry” — “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going” - WINNER

“Family Guy” — “Three Directors”

“Modern Family” — “Lake Life”

“Mozart in the Jungle” — “Domo Arigato”

“Silicon Valley” — “Fifty-One Percent”

Best Sound Mixing (One Hour Series)

“Game of Thrones” — “Beyond the Wall” - WINNER

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “June”

“Mr. Robot” — “eps3.4_runtime-error.r00”

“Stranger Things” — “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”

“Westworld” — “Akane No Mai”

Best Sound Mixing (Movie/Mini)

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” — “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”

“Fahrenheit 451”

“Genius: Picasso” — “Chapter One” - WINNER

“Twin Peaks” — “Part 8”

“Waco” — “Operation Showtime”

SPECIAL AND VISUAL EFFECTS

Best Special Visual Effects

“Altered Carbon” — “Out of the Past”

“Game of Thrones” — “Beyond the Wall” - WINNER

“Lost in Space” — “Danger, Will Robinson”

“Stranger Things” — “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

“Westworld” — “The Passenger”

Best Supporting Visual Effects

“The Alienist” — “The Boy on the Bridge” - WINNER

“The Crown” — “Misadventure”

“Gotham” — “That’s Entertainment”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “June”

“Mr. Robot” — “eps3.4_runtime-err0r.r00”

STUNT COORDINATION

Best Stunt Coordination (Comedy/Variety)

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“Cobra Kai”

“GLOW” - WINNER

“Saturday Night Live”

“Shameless”

Best Stunt Coordination (Drama/Movie/Mini)

“The Blacklist”

“Blindspot”

“Game of Thrones” - WINNER

“The Punisher”

“Westworld”

TECHNICAL DIRECTION

Best Technical Direction (Movie/Mini/Special)

“Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018”

“Jesus Christ Superstar” - WINNER

“The Oscars”

“2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony”

“Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake”

Best Technical Direction (Series)

“The Big Bang Theory” — “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”

“Dancing with the Stars” — “Finale”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” — “Live in Brooklyn: Billy Joel and Tracy Morgan”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Episode 421”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Donald Glover” - WINNER

“The Voice” — “Live Finale, Part 2”

WRITING

Best Writing (Nonfiction)

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” — “Southern Italy” - WINNER

“The Defiant Ones” — “Episode 1”

“Icarus”

“Jane”

“Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like”

“The Vietnam War” — “Episode 8: The History of the World”

Best Writing (Variety Series)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” - WINNER

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”