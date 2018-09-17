Top Stories
Mon, 17 September 2018 at 6:00 pm

Emmys 2018 Red Carpet Live Stream - Watch Video Online!

Emmys 2018 Red Carpet Live Stream - Watch Video Online!

It’s time for the celebs to walk the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards and you can watch the action on the live stream right here!

The nominees (plus some winners from the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend) will be hitting the carpet for the annual event, which honors the best in television.

Wondering what time the Emmys will begin on television? The show kicks off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on NBC. The show will be hosted by SNL‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost.

You can watch the stream below!
Photos: NBC
