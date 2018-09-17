Evan Rachel Wood & Thandie Newton Join 'Westworld' Co-Stars at Emmys 2018

Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton bring Westworld to the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

They were joined by their co-stars Shannon Woodward, Simon Quarterman, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Jimmi Simpson, and Ben Barnes.

Evan is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Dolores Abernathy on the HBO series (episode: “Reunion”), and Thandie is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her work as Maeve Millay (episode: “Akane no Mai”).

Ed and Jeffrey are both nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor, and Westworld is also up for for Outstanding Drama Series.

FYI: Evan is wearing custom Altuzarra with Guiseppe Zanotti heels, Fred Leighton jewelry, and a Tyler Ellis bag. Thandie is wearing a Brandon Maxwell gown, Gianvito Rossi shoes, Harry Winston jewelry, and a Judith Leiber bag. Shannon is wearing Schutz shoes. Simon is wearing David Yurman accessories. Jeffrey is wearing David Yurman accessories and a Chopard watch. Ed is wearing Dior Men. Jimmi is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna Couture with Montblanc accessories. Ben is wearing Giorgio Armani.

