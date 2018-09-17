Top Stories
Mon, 17 September 2018 at 7:08 pm

Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy Are Too Cute on Emmys 2018 Red Carpet

Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy Are Too Cute on Emmys 2018 Red Carpet

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy remain one of the cutest couples!

The pair walked the red carpet together at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

William is up for the Lead Actor in a Comedy award for his work on Shameless. Best of luck tonight to all of the nominees!

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!

Check out all of the red carpet phoots…
