Fred Armisen Wears Fangs to Emmys 2018 Alongside Girlfriend Natasha Lyonne!

Fred Armisen transforms into Dracula as he hits the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The 51-year-old Portlandia actor wore fangs on his teeth as he and girlfriend Natasha Lyonne arrive at awards show held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Other stars at the awards show included Maya Rudolph, Tracy Morgan, Sarah Silverman, Amy Sedaris, Carrie Brownstein, and Larry David.

FYI: Sarah is wearing a Galia Lahav gown, Jimmy Choo shoes, Norman Silverman earrings, and an APM Monaco bracelet while carrying a Ming Ray bag.

