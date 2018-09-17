'Game of Thrones' Wins Outstanding Drama Series at Emmys 2018!

Game of Thrones is the winner in the Outstanding Drama Series category at the Emmys again!

The show previously won the award in 2015 and 2016. It was not eligible for awards in 2017.

Game of Thrones was a big winner at the Emmys this year. The show also took home the awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Peter Dinklage, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score), Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special, and Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie.

