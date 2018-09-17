Godless' Jeff Daniels & Merritt Wever Win at Emmys 2018!

Jeff Daniels and Merritt Wever pose for photos with their awards at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Jeff won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his work on Godless.

Merritt won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work on the same Netflix series. She is a previous Emmy winner for her work on Nurse Jackie.

Godless is also nominated for Outstanding Limited Series.

FYI: Merritt is wearing a Pamella Roland dress.