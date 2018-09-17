Hailey Baldwin Helps Host 'Adidas' 90's Themed Fashion Show!

Hailey Baldwin celebrated the new adidas Falcon with a 90′s themed fashion show!

The 21-year-old model helped host the brand’s London Fashion Week event on Monday (September 17) at JD show in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

Hailey, who was named an adidas Style Creator, styled each of the girls who walked the runway, including friend Winnie Harlow.

The show also featured a performance from Charlotte Lawrence!

Check out a video of Hailey watching the show from the front row below…