Mon, 17 September 2018 at 6:44 pm

Handmaid's Tale's Yvonne Strahovski Accidentally Reveals Sex of Her Baby at Emmys 2018!

Handmaid's Tale's Yvonne Strahovski Accidentally Reveals Sex of Her Baby at Emmys 2018!

Yvonne Strahovski, nominee for The Handmaid’s Tale, walked the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards and accidentally revealed she’s having a baby boy with husband Tim Loden!

While at the event, held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles, the 36-year-old actress said she’s due “any day,” and added, “I’m just gonna hold him in there hope for the best.” Fans noticed she used the “him” pronoun to describe her baby, and so did Yvonne!

“I just let it slip earlier didn’t I?” she added to E! News. “Breaking news!”

Congrats on the amazing news!

