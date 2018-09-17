Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Are a Hot Couple on the Red Carpet at Emmy Awards 2018!

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are looking so good together at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

“This is how you don’t wrinkle your dress on your way to the #Emmys,” Heidi wrote on her Instagram captioning a funny post of herself laying down on the way to the ceremony.

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!

FYI: Heidi is wearing a Zac Posen Resort 2019 dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.