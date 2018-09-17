Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 8:32 pm

Henry Winkler Wins His First Emmy at Emmy Awards 2018!

Henry Winkler finally won an Emmy!

The 72-year-old actor won the award at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Henry Winkler

He won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role playing Gene Cousineau on Barry.

He had been nominated five times before, with his first time being in 1976 for his role as The Fonz on Happy Days.

He was up against Louie Anderson (Baskets), Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live).

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!
henry winkler emmy awards 2018 01
henry winkler emmy awards 2018 02
henry winkler emmy awards 2018 03
henry winkler emmy awards 2018 04

Photos: Getty Images
