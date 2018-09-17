Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Reveals We've All Been Saying Her Name Wrong &amp; Clarifies the Actual Pronunciation

Chrissy Teigen Reveals We've All Been Saying Her Name Wrong & Clarifies the Actual Pronunciation

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker - First Look at Standalone Movie!

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker - First Look at Standalone Movie!

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 1:44 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Hangs Out with Longtime Friend Greta Caruso in N.Y.

Jake Gyllenhaal Hangs Out with Longtime Friend Greta Caruso in N.Y.

Jake Gyllenhaal walks around town with his longtime friend Greta Caruso on Sunday (September 16) in the West Village neighborhood of New York City.

The 37-year-old actor was spotted chatting with a couple on the street while on his way to meet up with Greta at a nail salon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake attended a fashion show during NYFW last week and he also was at the Toronto Film Festival for his movie The Sisters Brothers – two of the biggest events this month!
Just Jared on Facebook
jake gyllenhaal hangs out with greta caruso 01
jake gyllenhaal hangs out with greta caruso 02
jake gyllenhaal hangs out with greta caruso 03
jake gyllenhaal hangs out with greta caruso 04
jake gyllenhaal hangs out with greta caruso 05

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Greta Caruso, Jake Gyllenhaal

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr