Jake Gyllenhaal Hangs Out with Longtime Friend Greta Caruso in N.Y.
Jake Gyllenhaal walks around town with his longtime friend Greta Caruso on Sunday (September 16) in the West Village neighborhood of New York City.
The 37-year-old actor was spotted chatting with a couple on the street while on his way to meet up with Greta at a nail salon.
Jake attended a fashion show during NYFW last week and he also was at the Toronto Film Festival for his movie The Sisters Brothers – two of the biggest events this month!