Chrissy Teigen Reveals We've All Been Saying Her Name Wrong & Clarifies the Actual Pronunciation

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker - First Look at Standalone Movie!

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 12:22 pm

Jamie Dornan & Anthony Mackie Land Roles in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Synchronic'

Jamie Dornan is going to be entering a sci-fi world as he just landed a role in a new thriller Synchronic!

Marvel star Anthony Mackie has also joined the cast of the movie, Deadline reports.

According to the site, they will play “New Orleans paramedics, whose lives are ripped apart after encountering a series of horrific deaths linked to a designer drug with bizarre, otherworldly effects.”

The film will be directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who released a statement, saying, “Being huge fans of the nuanced, brilliant work of Anthony and Jamie, this is a filmmaker’s wildest dream come true. They each possess an extraordinary depth of personal experiences, humor, and pathos that brings a massive wellspring of humanity to the battle-scarred partnership being portrayed. We’ve found the perfect collaborators to tell a bold, frightening, heartstring-tugging story.”
