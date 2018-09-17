Jason Bateman & Antonio Banderas Are Leading Men at Emmys 2018

Jason Bateman and Antonio Banderas are looking dapper at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Jason was joined by his wife Amanda Anka, and Antonio brought along his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel.

Nominees Larry David, Ted Danson, Louie Anderson, and Michael Stuhlbarg were also in attendance.

Jason is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work as Marty Byrde on Netflix’s Ozark (episode: “The Toll”), as well as Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (episode: “The Toll”).

Antonio is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role as Pablo Picasso on National Geographic’s Genius: Picasso.

FYI: Jason is wearing Dior Men. Antonio is wearing Emporio Armani. Michael is wearing Giorgio Armani.

15+ pictures inside of Jason Bateman, Antonio Banderas, and more at the event…