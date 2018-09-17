Jessica Biel Gets Husband Justin Timberlake's Support at Emmys 2018!

Jessica Biel has the hottest arm candy while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actress was joined at the event by her husband Justin Timberlake, 37.

Jessica is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work on the show The Sinner. She is also producing the second season of the show, though she is not starring in it.

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Harry Winston jewelry.