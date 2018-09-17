Jimmy Kimmel & James Corden Rep Their Talk Shows at Emmys 2018

Jimmy Kimmel (with wife Molly McNearney) and James Corden (with wife Julia Carey) team up at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The hosts and presenters attended the event held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

They were joined by Samantha Bee and Stephen Colbert.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert are all nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!

FYI: James is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes. Samantha is wearing CSARITE by Nak Armstrong, CSARITE by Karin Jamieson, and Hearts on Fire jewelry.

20+ pictures indie of Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden at the event…