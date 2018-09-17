Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 10:32 pm

John Mulaney Wins for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special at Emmy Awards 2018!

John Mulaney is accepting his award!

The 36-year-old John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City comedian won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

“I want to thank my wife [Annamarie Tendler] who is in New York tonight. She is very busy, and she said ‘I just can’t fly across the country to watch you lose.’ I still think you made the right decision,” he joked while accepting the award.

Photos: Getty Images
