Julie Chen Exiting 'The Talk' Amid Husband Les Moonves' Scandal

Julie Chen is reportedly leaving The Talk amid the controversy surrounding her husband Les Moonves.

Moonves was accused of sexual assault and violence, and left his position as an exec at CBS.

On her decision regarding The Talk, a source told CNN, “She has decided that her main focus needs to be clearing her husband’s name from accusations made 25-30 years ago and tending to her son.”

Julie will reportedly continue her duties as the host of Big Brother.

The announcement will become official on Tuesday’s episode of The Talk, where Julie will apparently appear via video message.