Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin share a passionate kiss while strolling around St. James Park on Monday afternoon (September 17) in London, England.

The 24-year-old singer is in town to support Hailey, 21, who is in London for fashion week!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

The engaged couple were spotted at a Starbucks shop over the weekend in New York City before jetting across the pond.

Hailey presented her new Falcon collection with adidas during LFW!

20+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in London…