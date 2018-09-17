Justin Hartley & Sterling K. Brown Bring 'This Is Us' to Emmys 2018

Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown pose with their wives – Chrishell Hartley and Ryan Michelle Bathe, respectively – at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

The This Is Us co-stars teamed up for the event held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Sterling is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Randall Pearson on the NBC series (episode: “Number Three”), and This Is Us is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

FYI: Justin is wearing Giorgio Armani with Chopard accessories. Sterling is wearing Dolce & Gabbana with Louboutin shoes, Chopard accessories, and Carrera sunglasses.

