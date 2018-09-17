Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Reveals We've All Been Saying Her Name Wrong &amp; Clarifies the Actual Pronunciation

Chrissy Teigen Reveals We've All Been Saying Her Name Wrong & Clarifies the Actual Pronunciation

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker - First Look at Standalone Movie!

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker - First Look at Standalone Movie!

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 6:46 pm

Justin Hartley & Sterling K. Brown Bring 'This Is Us' to Emmys 2018

Justin Hartley & Sterling K. Brown Bring 'This Is Us' to Emmys 2018

Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown pose with their wives – Chrishell Hartley and Ryan Michelle Bathe, respectively – at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

The This Is Us co-stars teamed up for the event held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Sterling is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Randall Pearson on the NBC series (episode: “Number Three”), and This Is Us is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

FYI: Justin is wearing Giorgio Armani with Chopard accessories. Sterling is wearing Dolce & Gabbana with Louboutin shoes, Chopard accessories, and Carrera sunglasses.

10+ pictures inside of Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
justin hartley and sterling k brown bring this is us to emmys 2018 01
justin hartley and sterling k brown bring this is us to emmys 2018 02
justin hartley and sterling k brown bring this is us to emmys 2018 03
justin hartley and sterling k brown bring this is us to emmys 2018 04
justin hartley and sterling k brown bring this is us to emmys 2018 05
justin hartley and sterling k brown bring this is us to emmys 2018 06
justin hartley and sterling k brown bring this is us to emmys 2018 07
justin hartley and sterling k brown bring this is us to emmys 2018 08
justin hartley and sterling k brown bring this is us to emmys 2018 09
justin hartley and sterling k brown bring this is us to emmys 2018 10
justin hartley and sterling k brown bring this is us to emmys 2018 11
justin hartley and sterling k brown bring this is us to emmys 2018 12
justin hartley and sterling k brown bring this is us to emmys 2018 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Emmy Awards, Chrishell Hartley, Chrishell Stause, Emmy Awards, Justin Hartley, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K Brown

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr