Kate McKinnon & Aidy Bryant Hit the Red Carpet at Emmy Awards 2018!

Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant are stepping out in style at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The Saturday Night Live co-stars are both nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Kate is also presenting during the ceremony. SNL has a total of six nominations for the evening.

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!

FYI: Kate is wearing an Alexander Wang custom gown and shoes, carrying a Judith Leiber clutch and wearing Roberto Coin jewels.