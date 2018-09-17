Top Stories
Mon, 17 September 2018 at 2:30 pm

Katy Perry, Imagine Dragons & More Hit Stage at KAABOO Del Mar Festival 2018!

Katy Perry, Imagine Dragons & More Hit Stage at KAABOO Del Mar Festival 2018!

Katy Perry fiercely struts her stuff on stage while performing at day three of the 2018 Kaaboo Del Mar Festival held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Sunday (September 16) in Del Mar, Calif.

For the last stop of her year-long tour, the 33-year-old singer arrived on stage via spacecraft and told the audience, “We goin’ to have some fun – I got a fake tan and everything for you asses!”

That same day, TLC and Wiz Khalifa served as performers while Judd Apatow gave a stand-up performance on the Humor Me stage.

The evening before, Bebe Rexha and Imagine Dragons served as headliners, and frontman Dan Reynolds put his fit shirtless physique on display throughout their energetic set.
Photos: Courtesy of KAABOO Del Mar
