Kendall Jenner Returns to Modeling to Walk Burberry Runway

It has been a while since we’ve seen Kendall Jenner on a runway, but she just returned to modeling during London Fashion Week!

The 22-year-old model walked the runway during the Burberry fashion show on Monday (September 17) in London, England.

This is the first show that Kendall has walked since June and she skipped New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

Kendall recently said in an interview that she is selective about the shows she will walk and has never been “one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season.”