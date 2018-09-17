Top Stories
Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Continue Filming 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'!

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Picked Kim Kardashian to Be True's Legal Guardian!

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 2:47 am

Keri Russell & Donald Glover Attend FX's Pre-Emmy Party!

Keri Russell and Donald Glover are ready to party at FX Networks & Vanity Fair Pre-Emmys Celebration on Sunday (September 16) at the Craft Restaurant in Century City, Calif.

Keri is nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama at this year’s awards ceremony, while Donald is nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy and Guest Actor in a Comedy.

Ron Howard, Billy Eichner, Louie Anderson, Zazie Beetz, Margo Martindale, Judith Light, Pamela Adlon, Janet Mock, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Tess Sanchez, Adina Porter, Joanna P. Adler, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Cody Fern, Max Greenfield and Costa Ronin were all in attendance at the event.

Zazie is nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Louie is nominated for Supporting Actor in a Comedy. Pamela is nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy. Judith and Adina are nominated for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Finn is nominated for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

Click here to find out who is nominated at the 2018 Emmy Awards!
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Adina Porter, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Cody Fern, costa ronin, Donald Glover, Finn Wittrock, janet mock, Joanna P. Adler, Judith Light, Kaitlin Olson, Keri Russell, Leslie Grossman, Louie Anderson, Margo Martindale, Max Greenfield, Pamela Adlon, Rob McElhenney, Ron Howard, Tess Sanchez, Zazie Beetz

