Keri Russell & Donald Glover Attend FX's Pre-Emmy Party!

Keri Russell and Donald Glover are ready to party at FX Networks & Vanity Fair Pre-Emmys Celebration on Sunday (September 16) at the Craft Restaurant in Century City, Calif.

Keri is nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama at this year’s awards ceremony, while Donald is nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy and Guest Actor in a Comedy.

Ron Howard, Billy Eichner, Louie Anderson, Zazie Beetz, Margo Martindale, Judith Light, Pamela Adlon, Janet Mock, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Tess Sanchez, Adina Porter, Joanna P. Adler, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Cody Fern, Max Greenfield and Costa Ronin were all in attendance at the event.

Zazie is nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Louie is nominated for Supporting Actor in a Comedy. Pamela is nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy. Judith and Adina are nominated for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Finn is nominated for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

