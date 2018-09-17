Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 9:05 pm

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys Attend Final Emmys for 'The Americans'

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys join forces on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The longtime couple was joined at the event by their The Americans co-stars Margo Martindale, Holly Taylor, and Keidrich Sellati.

The Americans is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Keri and Matthew are both nominated for their performances. This was the final season of the hit FX series.

FYI: Keri is wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture jacket and skirt with Stephen Webster jewelry. Holly is wearing a Georges Chakra Couture gown.
