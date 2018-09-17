Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Picked Kim Kardashian to Be True's Legal Guardian!

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about a big decision.

The 34-year-old reality star revealed the reason she picked sister Kim Kardashian as her daugher True‘s legal guardian during the Sunday episode (September 16) of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I always thought Kourtney [Kardashian] would be the godparent of my child, but lately I’ve been watching Kimberly and she’s been someone that I really gravitate to as a mom. So it’s a tough choice between Kourtney and Kim,” she confessed.

“I don’t know why this even something Khloé has to think about. My passion is my kids and my family and we’re always doing fun things and traveling. The kids have a sense of freedom but we also have boundaries, so I’m obviously the best choice,” Kourtney explained during the episode.

“I have thought this over long and hard and I’ve decided what I want to do.I just have to make the best decision for my daughter but I also am not trying to hurt anybody’s feelings,” she finally revealed.

“Watching Kimberly be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills — not that I don’t respect Kourtney’s, I relate to how Kim parents more. But at the end of the day, this family is so close and we love each other so much and if anything, God forbid, were to happen, I know my daughter is in the best of hands no matter who her legal guardian is.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on E! on Sundays.