Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Continue Filming 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'!

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Picked Kim Kardashian to Be True's Legal Guardian!

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 2:13 am

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Go on a Movie Date!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are spending some time together!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality television star and the 27-year-old basketball player were spotted out on a movie date on Sunday (September 16) in Calabasas, Calif.

The two went on their Sunday afternoon date to see White Boy Rick, and looked happy together while heading out.

The two wore black gym clothes and Nike shoes. Khloe accessorized with a bright pink purse.
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

