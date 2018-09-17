Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Go on a Movie Date!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are spending some time together!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality television star and the 27-year-old basketball player were spotted out on a movie date on Sunday (September 16) in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

The two went on their Sunday afternoon date to see White Boy Rick, and looked happy together while heading out.

The two wore black gym clothes and Nike shoes. Khloe accessorized with a bright pink purse. See what she said about picking True‘s legal guardian!