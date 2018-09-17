Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Headline Suggesting Former Assistant Stephanie Shepherd Is Her 'Nemesis'

Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Headline Suggesting Former Assistant Stephanie Shepherd Is Her 'Nemesis'

Kim Kardashian wants to put this rumor about her and her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd to rest.

In November of 2017, Kim and Stephanie decided to go their separate ways, and rumors of a rift and feud began to surface.

This past weekend, Kim posted a series of Instagram Story posts wishing Stephanie a happy birthday. This generated headlines, and Kim responded to one that called Stephanie her “former nemesis.”

“Please stop with this fake narrative. She was NEVER my nemesis. We simply stopped working together but we have always remained super close friends,” Kim tweeted over the weekend.
