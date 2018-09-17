Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 10:07 pm

Kit Harington & Constance Wu Present Together at Emmys 2018!

Game of ThronesKit Harington and Crazy Rich AsiansConstance Wu take the stage at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The duo presented an award on stage during the live telecast on NBC!

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!

FYI: Constance is wearing Jason Wu with Harry Winston jewels. Kit is wearing Montblanc cufflinks.

Check out the photos of Kit Harington and Constance Wu…
Photos: Getty
