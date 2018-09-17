Kit Harington & Constance Wu Present Together at Emmys 2018!

Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington and Crazy Rich Asians‘ Constance Wu take the stage at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The duo presented an award on stage during the live telecast on NBC!

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!

FYI: Constance is wearing Jason Wu with Harry Winston jewels. Kit is wearing Montblanc cufflinks.

Check out the photos of Kit Harington and Constance Wu…