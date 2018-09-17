Kristen Bell Is Oh-So-Chic for Emmy Awards 2018!

Kristen Bell is white hot at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The Good Place actress walked the red carpet ahead of the festivities, held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Ted Danson, Kristen‘s co-star on the show, is nominated in the lead actor category this evening. Tune in to find out who wins!

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!

FYI: Kristen is wearing Solace London.