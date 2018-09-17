Top Stories
Mon, 17 September 2018 at 6:11 pm

Kristen Bell Is Oh-So-Chic for Emmy Awards 2018!

Kristen Bell Is Oh-So-Chic for Emmy Awards 2018!

Kristen Bell is white hot at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The Good Place actress walked the red carpet ahead of the festivities, held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Ted Danson, Kristen‘s co-star on the show, is nominated in the lead actor category this evening. Tune in to find out who wins!

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!

FYI: Kristen is wearing Solace London.
kristen bell emmys 2018 red carpet 01
kristen bell emmys 2018 red carpet 02
kristen bell emmys 2018 red carpet 03
kristen bell emmys 2018 red carpet 04
kristen bell emmys 2018 red carpet 05
kristen bell emmys 2018 red carpet 06
kristen bell emmys 2018 red carpet 07
kristen bell emmys 2018 red carpet 08
kristen bell emmys 2018 red carpet 09
Photos: Getty
